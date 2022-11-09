Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,479,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,004,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

