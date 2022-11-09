Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.