Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 1,181.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181.67 ($13.61).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 900 ($10.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($34.89) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 935 ($10.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($18.42) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 970.92 ($11.18) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($33.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 919.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,980.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($48,416.81).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

