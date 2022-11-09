Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,860 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Middleby worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

