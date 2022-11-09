Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $2.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Volta had a negative net margin of 562.95% and a negative return on equity of 89.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Volta in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Volta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Volta in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

