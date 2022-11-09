Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 248,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 234,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 122,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.