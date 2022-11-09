Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $314.78

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.88.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 129,210 shares of company stock worth $24,967,507 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 197,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

