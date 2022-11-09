Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.