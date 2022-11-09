Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,267 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

