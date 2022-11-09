Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.13%.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.