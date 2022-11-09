VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.60. VTEX shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VTEX Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.98 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

