Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $32.06

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $30.55. Global Partners shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 6,846 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

