Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Down 2.0 %

ADNT stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

About Adient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adient by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adient by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.