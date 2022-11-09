Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Adient Stock Down 2.0 %
ADNT stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
