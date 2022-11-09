Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

