Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 8.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 174,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 339,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRON. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.75.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 24.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

