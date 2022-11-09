SVB Leerink Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $12.75 for the year. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($15.71) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $63.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $105.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

