Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $952.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

