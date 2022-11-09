Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $34.66 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $34.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $34.17. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $20.78 per share.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $306.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

