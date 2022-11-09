Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 10,976 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,913,651.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 494,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

