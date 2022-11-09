Steven P. Richardson Buys 1,975 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.18. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.80.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

