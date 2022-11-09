Sheri Pearce Sells 2,750 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AR opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.55. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

