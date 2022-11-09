Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) to Hold

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

Insider Transactions at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In related news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

