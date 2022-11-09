Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Downgraded to “Tender” at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Insider Activity at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In related news, Director Louis Maroun bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

