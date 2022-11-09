Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.62% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

EPA RNO opened at €30.62 ($30.62) on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($100.70). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.26 and its 200-day moving average is €27.31.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

