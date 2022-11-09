STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.00) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($36.50) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($41.50) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €33.51 ($33.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($21.45).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

