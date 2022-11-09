Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €30.62 ($30.62) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($100.70). The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.31.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

