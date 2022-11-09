Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($65.00) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

HEN3 stock opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a one year high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

