CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €52.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

EVD opened at €51.70 ($51.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($72.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.