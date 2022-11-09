Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($32.00) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME stock opened at €28.52 ($28.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($63.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

