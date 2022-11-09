Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HEN3 opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.