Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($70.00) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

FRA HEN3 opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($129.65).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

