Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

FRA HEN3 opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

