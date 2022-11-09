Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €32.50 by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €32.50 ($32.50) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($38.50) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($19.70).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

