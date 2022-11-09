E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($12.50) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, October 24th.

EOAN stock opened at €8.72 ($8.72) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($10.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.33 and a 200-day moving average of €8.83.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

