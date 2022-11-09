Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,869 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 2,444.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.