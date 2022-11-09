GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,236,598 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GoPro Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $822.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 2,537.6% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

