XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $721,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 19.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

