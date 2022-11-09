FY2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Reduced by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $6,509,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

