ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 240,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,949,961 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.43.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
ASE Technology Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
