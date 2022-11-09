Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 891,932 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.44.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.
The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
