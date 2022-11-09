United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,288 shares.The stock last traded at $24.27 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Several research firms recently commented on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

