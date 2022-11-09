Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 114,295 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.88.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.27.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
