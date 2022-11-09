Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 114,295 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Thermon Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Stories

