Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRPRF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 1.6 %

DRPRF opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

