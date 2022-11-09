Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 171,455 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

