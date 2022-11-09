VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 40,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli bought 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $158,976.98.
- On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $124,865.91.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $112,318.95.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.
VOXX International Stock Performance
Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
