VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 40,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli bought 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $158,976.98.

On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $124,865.91.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $112,318.95.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOXX shares. Imperial Capital downgraded VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

