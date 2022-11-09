Matteo Del Sorbo Sells 5,000 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.
Magna International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MG opened at C$75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.55. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of C$63.55 and a one year high of C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$21.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.
Magna International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Further Reading
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.