Matteo Del Sorbo Sells 5,000 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.55. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of C$63.55 and a one year high of C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$21.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Magna International

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.80.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

