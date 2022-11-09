Trevor James Cassidy Sells 3,750 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$90.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$48.42 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.