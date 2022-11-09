Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 9,515 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

