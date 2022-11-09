John F. Griesemer Buys 4,500 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of QCR by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.