StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 45,400 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$247,729.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,400 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.64.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 1,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$6,007.98.

On Wednesday, October 19th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 1,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$10,419.03.

On Thursday, October 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 12,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$68,225.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 45,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$242,063.72.

On Thursday, September 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, September 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$16,470.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,472.40.

On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,705.60.

On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$242,094.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$246,282.50.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

SVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

